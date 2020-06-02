IZ*ONE to guest on Lee Young Ja & Kim Sook's 'K-Bob Star'

Girl group IZ*ONE will be stopping by Lee Young Ja and Kim Sook's country house on 'K-Bob Star' soon!

The ongoing short-form web variety series 'K-Bob Star', airing on YouTube, invites various idol group guests each week for a grand-scale meal prepared specially for hardworking idol group boys and girls, prepared by none other than big mama Lee Young Ja herself. Previously, idol groups such as CRAVITY, Oh My Girl, MONSTA X, and NU'EST have appeared as guests on 'K-Bob Star', enjoying delicious and huge portion meals and delighting fans.

IZ*ONE's guest appearance on 'K-Bob Star' will be available some time in mid-June via YouTube!

