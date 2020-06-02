Lee Jun Ki x Moon Chae Won cross lines between romance and suspense in new posters for tvN's 'Flower of Evil'

tvN's new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Flower of Evil', set to premiere this July after currently airing series 'Oh My Baby', has unveiled a set of contrasting teaser posters featuring Lee Jun Ki and Moon Chae Won.

'Flower of Evil' tells the story of a happily married couple of 14-years, Baek Hee Sung (Lee Jun Ki) and Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won). However, the couple's happy marriage is a lie Beneath Baek Hee Sung's hidden mask, he's a psychopathic serial murderer being chased by police. His wife Cha Ji Won, a high-ranked police detective, slowly begins to question her husband's true identity.

Stay tuned for more teasers for tvN's new crime/suspense drama 'Flower of Evil', while you check out the lead couple's two unique posters below!

