Rookie boy group GIDONGDAE gears up for pre-debut single 'Party Like This' in a summery photo

Upcoming 5-member rookie boy group GIDONGDAE has dropped a summery group teaser photo for the release of their first pre-debut single, "Party Like This"!

The refreshing teaser photo shows GIDONGDAE members Giwon, Taedong, Yehyun, Jin, and Horim looking up at the blue sky by the sunny beachside. GIDONGDAE will be greeting K-Pop fans with their pre-debut single "Party Like This" on June 3 at 6 PM KST.

Do you recognize some of the members of GIDONGDAE from Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2?