Rapper Jay Park speaks out against death of George Floyd & donates 10K to 'Black Lives Matter'

This past Monday, a 46-year-old black man named George Floyd died in police custody after an officer handcuffed him and kneeled on his neck. Despite Floyd pleading and saying he couldn't breathe, he was held in place for several minutes with the officer kneeling on his neck, which resulted in his death. Police were called after a deli clerk accused Floyd of allegedly trying to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill.



The tragedy has now sparked a number of major protests in Minneapolis, where Floyd lived, as well as other major cities across the US. AOMG rapper and founder Jay Park spoke up about the issue on Instagram, and he further revealed he donated $10K USD to 'Black Lives Matter'.



https://t.co/2dUvNk6ZAp just donated 10k... Pray to God the truth prevails 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) May 28, 2020