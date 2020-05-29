Rapper Jay Park speaks out against death of George Floyd & donates 10K to 'Black Lives Matter'

28

Rapper Jay Park spoke out against the recent death of George Floyd.

This past Monday, a 46-year-old black man named George Floyd died in police custody after an officer handcuffed him and kneeled on his neck. Despite Floyd pleading and saying he couldn't breathe, he was held in place for several minutes with the officer kneeling on his neck, which resulted in his death. Police were called after a deli clerk accused Floyd of allegedly trying to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill. 

The tragedy has now sparked a number of major protests in Minneapolis, where Floyd lived, as well as other major cities across the US. AOMG rapper and founder Jay Park spoke up about the issue on Instagram, and he further revealed he donated $10K USD to 'Black Lives Matter'.

Sick of making post’s like this and sick of the same shit happening over and over again. Me being inspired by black culture aside me having black homies aside just as a man and a human being.. to think how helpless he felt and how inhumane he was treated... to think what if that was my dad, or uncle or homie makes me sick to my stomach. Countless INNOCENT UNARMED ppl losing their lives and nobody taking responsibility or being held accountable. Ppl who are supposed to protect and keep the public safe don’t even have the common sense or compassion to know if they are killing somebody innocent? Police Departments and Ppl in position of power not doing anything to provoke change.. all of it makes me sick... the whole system is corrupt... and nobody wants to admit it cause they are all afraid of taking responsibility for countless years of unjust inhumane treatment. Cant even begin fathom how fed up the black community is with so many years of abuse. I Pray to God the truth prevails and i Pray to God ppl who have compassion and empathy are put into a place of power and authority and ppl who abuse their power for their own greed and ego and to feel superior all disappear. Same for the civilians abusing their privilege calling the police and LYING. Act like some Fuckin human beings and may God have mercy on ur souls. #RIPGEORGEFLOYD

Ohboy6910,559 pts
19 minutes ago

American police really is something else in the worst way possible.

nunyabsnss4,459 pts
1 hour ago

Never really listened to his music, but I now have so much respect for him for standing up for a marginalized community and using his platform and wallet to advocate for justice and equality. I respect that and hope all communities regardless of race can come together and advocate for each other when there's this type of brutality and injustice

