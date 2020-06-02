Park Bo Gum's side reveals more on actor's potential military enlistment

Park Bo Gum's side revealed more on the actor's potential military enlistment.



On June 2, Blossom Entertainment announced Park Bo Gum had applied for Korea Navy's culture and promotion band. Fans were surprised by the news as Park Bo Gum is only 27 years old, which means he has time until he has to enlist for his mandatory service. Under current military service law, a person can apply for a total of 5 delays until the age of 28.



The actor's side explained, "Park Bo Gum, born in 1993, still has time to join the military. However, he had a strong will to join the military within this year." Park Bo Gum has already taken a practical skill test and interview for the Navy's military band at the Navy headquarters in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong Province, applying for the piano section of the military band's cultural promotion unit.



