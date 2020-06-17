8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former KARA member Jiyoung stars in Japanese movie 'Dosukoi! Sukehira'

Former KARA member Jiyoung stars in the Japanese movie 'Dosukoi! Sukehira.' 

The movie was released in Japan back in November but is now being released in the box office in Korea. The idol turned actress impressed with her drastic transformation to play the role of Ayane Sukehira, an obese woman who loves eating chocolate. After an accident, she wakes up after transforming into a beautiful woman. 

The character and teaser images showing Jiyoung's transformation are leading fans to look forward to the movie.

Luxorris36 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Don't show it to Amercians, they will be triggered like in case of ''Insatiable''.

ruben963 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

im so done with body shaming in asian series... if u are fat, u will be always a lazy and low mind person for the scriptwriter, no matter what

