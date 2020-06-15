10

Posted 25 minutes ago

Eunbi tears up after seeing messages from the IZ*ONE members, talks about the pressure she felt about the group's comeback

IZ*ONE's Eunbi teared up while talking about the pressure she felt about the group's impending comeback.

She appeared on the June 15th of the group's reality comeback show on Mnet where she was seen tearing up while seeing congratulatory video messages from her fellow members. Many of the messages displayed the girls' thanks towards Eunbi, which made her cry and state: "I think I am blessed to be a part of IZ*ONE. I hope we are able to be together forever and I will work harder for IZ*ONE." 

After watching the videos, she stated: "While trying to lead the team, I felt like I wasn't perfect and wasn't doing a good job. I didn't show it but I felt burdened." The other members encouraged her, saying: "We were able to come here because of you." 

sushiyong96 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

I'm glad she's a member of IZ*ONE :)

bambamgot7-623 pts 22 minutes ago 1
22 minutes ago

No need to worry. This group is a piece of cake. Sell lotta albums regardless the quality they put out.

