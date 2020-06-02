6

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

CIX lie in the forest in first group concept photo for 'Hello, Strange Time'

AKP STAFF

CIX have returned with a more mysterious, veiled aura ahead of the release of their 3rd mini album, 'Hello, Strange Time'. 

In their first comeback group concept photo, the CIX members lie back on a forest bed, hidden from the sunlight. The boy group members sport silky crimson red outfits that contrast sharply with the forest greenery.

Stay tuned for more information on CIX's puzzling 3rd mini album, 'Hello, Strange Time'! The boys' full album and MV will be out on June 30 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. CIX
2 428 Share 60% Upvoted

0

quark123954,435 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

You mean to tell me Jinyoung has had blue hair for 15 years but he's gonna make it black again for the comeback??

Share

0

hreyA_onEViP1,269 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Lie in the FOREST ?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, V, Crush, DEAN, Chen, Taeyeon, Heize, IU, offonoff, Baek Ye Rin
Korean artists with calming voices
2 hours ago   13   3,480
Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, V, Crush, DEAN, Chen, Taeyeon, Heize, IU, offonoff, Baek Ye Rin
Korean artists with calming voices
2 hours ago   13   3,480
TXT
TXT open their eyes in 'Puma' MV teaser
13 hours ago   1   1,775

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND