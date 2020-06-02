CIX lie in the forest in first group concept photo for 'Hello, Strange Time'

CIX have returned with a more mysterious, veiled aura ahead of the release of their 3rd mini album, 'Hello, Strange Time'.

In their first comeback group concept photo, the CIX members lie back on a forest bed, hidden from the sunlight. The boy group members sport silky crimson red outfits that contrast sharply with the forest greenery.

Stay tuned for more information on CIX's puzzling 3rd mini album, 'Hello, Strange Time'! The boys' full album and MV will be out on June 30 at 6 PM KST.

