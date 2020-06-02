3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Brown Eyed Girls's JeA is green with greed in teaser photos for solo single 'Greedyy' feat. MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

Brown Eyed Girls's JeA has revealed the identity of her surprise featuring artist for her upcoming solo single, "Greedyy"!

Previously, JeA excited fans for her solo comeback single by announcing that the lyrics for "Greedyy" were written by JeA's beloved hoobae artist, IU. Now, according to an updated version of her comeback title poster, "Greedyy" will also feature MAMAMOO's Moon Byul!

Check out some of JeA's edgy, "girl-crush" comeback teaser images as well, below! "Greedyy" feat. MAMAMOO's Moon Byul will be out on June 12 at 6 PM KST. 

