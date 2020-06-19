BTS's latest Japanese single 'Stay Gold' tops iTunes song charts in 82 countries

Back on June 19 at 6 PM KST, BTS unveiled their newest Japanese original title track "Stay Gold", ahead of the full release of their new album 'Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~'.

As of June 20 at approximately 9 AM KST, BTS's Japanese original single "Stay Gold" took up the #1 spot on iTunes Top Song charts in a total of 82 different countries, including the United States, Brazil, France, India, and more.

Last year, BTS's Japanese original single "Lights" topped iTunes Top Song charts in a total of 43 countries. Furthermore, BTS's "Stay Gold" even garnered attention by entering various Korean music charts shortly after release, demonstrating the exponential growth of global fans' interest in BTS in just one year.

Meanwhile, BTS's 'Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~' is set for release in stores in Japan on July 15. The album contains a total of 13 tracks including the title track "Stay Gold", the Japanese version of "ON", and more.

