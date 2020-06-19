VICTON's Seungwoo bares his abs for fans on the cover of 'Men's Health'

VICTON's Seungwoo has landed on the cover of 'Men's Health' magazine's July issue!

Per the tradition of 'Men's Health' magazine, Seungwoo bared his toned abs and wide shoulders in one of his covers while maintaining his signature, calm demeanor. In his second cover, the idol went with a neat, clean suit look, capturing fans' hearts both ways.

Fans can look forward to Seungwoo's full pictorial as well as his interview about VICTON's latest comeback, his growth as an individual and the youngest son of his family, plus more in the July edition of 'Men's Health'!

