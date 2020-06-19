VICTON's Seungwoo bares his abs for fans on the cover of 'Men's Health'

6

VICTON's Seungwoo has landed on the cover of 'Men's Health' magazine's July issue!

Per the tradition of 'Men's Health' magazine, Seungwoo bared his toned abs and wide shoulders in one of his covers while maintaining his signature, calm demeanor. In his second cover, the idol went with a neat, clean suit look, capturing fans' hearts both ways. 

Fans can look forward to Seungwoo's full pictorial as well as his interview about VICTON's latest comeback, his growth as an individual and the youngest son of his family, plus more in the July edition of 'Men's Health'!

Cover Model of July 2020 싱글앨범 '메이데이Mayday'로 다시 한번 정상에 오른 '빅톤VICTON'의 '한승우'가 잠시 휴식기를 갖기 전 마지막 불꽃을 태웠습니다. 조금이라도 더 팬들의 사랑에 보답하기 위해 최선을 다하는 모습이 춤선만큼이나 아름다웠던 그 현장을 잠시 감상해 보시죠. 많은 우여곡절을 이겨내고 다시 무대 위에서 빛나기까지, 한승우의 속 깊은 이야기는 <맨즈헬스> 7월호에서 만날 수 있습니다. Editor. 성열규 Photographer. 김용식 Videographer. 차별(@chastarstudio) #맨즈헬스 #맨즈헬스코리아 #menshealth #fitness #맨즈헬스7월호 #빅톤 #VICTON #한승우 #HANSEUNGWOO #MAYDAY #star #kpop #hallyu #라이프핏매거진 #라이프핏스타일매거진 #운동하는남자 #온라인서점판매중 #인터파크 #알라딘 #교보문고 #핏가이 #핏걸 #menshealthkorea @w_o_o_y_a

Cover Model of July 2020 가족의 막내로 늘 보살핌을 받았던 한승우는 이제 가족을 보듬는 든든한 울타리가 되고자 합니다. 팬들에게 듬직한 믿음과 신뢰를 주었던 한승우는 이제 팬들에게 위로와 사랑을 받는 한승우가 되어 그 마음에 보답하고자 합니다. 정상에 선 한승우가 쉼없이 자신을 채찍질하는 이유를 <맨즈헬스> 7월호에서 들어보았습니다. Editor. 성열규 Photographer. 김용식 Videographer. 차별(@chastarstudio) #맨즈헬스 #맨즈헬스코리아 #menshealth #fitness #맨즈헬스7월호 #빅톤 #VICTON #한승우 #HANSEUNGWOO #MAYDAY #star #kpop #hallyu #라이프핏매거진 #라이프핏스타일매거진 #운동하는남자 #온라인서점판매중 #인터파크 #알라딘 #교보문고 #핏가이 #핏걸 #menshealthkorea @w_o_o_y_a

