Kang Daniel lends his voice in his first ever OST 'Something' for Kim Yoo Jung x Ji Chang Wook's 'Backstreet Rookie'

Kang Daniel has released his first ever drama OST since debut, for SBS's newest Fri-Sat drama series 'Backstreet Rookie'!

OST Part.1 of SBS's 'Backstreet Rookie', titled "Something" and sung by Kang Daniel, is a soft pop ballad with sweet lyrics of a love serenade. 'Backstreet Rookie' is a brand new romantic comedy by director Lee Myung Woo of 'The Fiery Priest', centered around a hotheaded, rebellious part-time convenience store cashier Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung) and her handsome, but simple-minded manager, Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook).

Check out the OST MV for Kang Daniel's sweet "Something", above!