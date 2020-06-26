Lee Jin Hyuk reveals album highlight medley for 'Splash!'

Lee Jin Hyuk has revealed the album thumbnail for 'Splash!'.

On June 27 at midnight KST, the UP10TION member who has appeared on 'Produce x 101' is continuing his solo activities. His new mini album 'Splash!' is comprised of seven tracks, including "Don't Worry", which is only available on CD. In addition to the title song "Bedlam", other songs such as "Picasso" and "Sweet Rain" are gaining fans' attention already.

Which preview snippet is your favorite? Lee Jin Hyuk's 'Splash!' will be released on June 30 KST.