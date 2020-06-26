69

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK's 'How Do You Like That' breaks record as the biggest premiere in YouTube history

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK has made history with their latest MV release.

On June 26, the girl group kicked off their comeback with the pre-release single "How Do You Like That". Seconds after its worldwide premiere, the MV broke the record as its highest viewing rate with about 1.65 million viewers tuning into the YouTube platform.

The last record was set by BTS with their MV for "ON", which had attracted about 1.54 million viewers earlier this year.

Currently, eight hours after its release, BLACKPINK's MV has amassed over 37 million views in total. Check out the MV for "How Do You Like That", if you haven't yet!

Kirsty_Louise14,478 pts 59 minutes ago 2
59 minutes ago

The MV looks pretty damn great, no wonder its getting insane views. I just wish the song was as impressive.

pink_oracle6,347 pts 48 minutes ago 3
48 minutes ago

Every time you wrote the title you wrote it incorrectly. It's How You Like That not How Do You Like That. Jesus Christ it's a whole new level of incompetence.

