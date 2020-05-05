3

Kim Chung Ha reveals 'Stay Tonight' choreography practice video

Kim Chung Ha has revealed her choreography practice video for "Stay Tonight"!

In the dance practice video, Kim Chung Ha stands out in white against her dance team wearing black as they go over the moves to her recent release. "Stay Tonight" is the singer's pre-release single before her official comeback. 

Check out Kim Chung Ha's "Stay Tonight" dance practice above and her MV here if you missed it!



