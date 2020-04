On April 17, MBC every1 confirmed to media outlets, "Super Junior's Eunhyuk has joined 'Weekly Idol' as a fixed MC."

Eunhyuk will be working alongside the program's currently host Kwanghee. Viewers can catch Eunhyuk's first appearance as a fixed host of 'Weekly Idol' on next week's episode, featuring guests GOT7.

Meanwhile, 'Weekly Idol' airs every Wednesdays at 5 PM KST!