Yang Se Jong sends letter to fans after enlisting for military service

Yang Se Jong has sent a letter to fans after enlisting for his mandatory military service.



On May 12, Yang Se Jong quietly enlisted for his military service at the 27th Division in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province in the early afternoon. He'll be undergoing basic training on the base for 4 weeks until moving onto his service. The actor also left a letter to fans that said as follows:





"Hello to all the people I love. This is Yang Se Jong. There is something I wanted to ask from you regarding my enlistment.



As we are currently living in a time where we must all be careful about our health, I hope you will be okay with sending me away without physically being there. I understand you will want to come say goodbye to me in person, but please don't. Though I'm sad that I won't be able to give you a proper greeting, I promise to be healthy and brave and return to you... Goodbye!



It's thanks to you and your support and love that I've been able to work hard on my acting until now. I promise to greet you once again in good spirits. Please be healthy, while I am gone. Be healthy, be healthy, and be happy!"





Good luck to Yang Se Jong!

