UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok stares in sheer white in '1st Desire - Greed' teaser image

UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok has released a teaser image for his upcoming solo album '1st Desire - Greed'.

In the teaser image, Kim Woo Seok wears a sheer white top as he stares off in a gaze. After the 'W' version, the 'S' teaser above gives a sexier twist to the same concept. 

Kim Woo Seok's '1st Desire - Greed' is set for release this May 25 at 6 PM KST. What do you think of his latest teaser?

