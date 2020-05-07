3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Project group Wedding Boyz (Doojoon, Lee Joon, Yonghwa, & Kwanghee) reportedly making a comeback

AKP STAFF

According to an exclusive report on May 8, project group Wedding Boyz is planning to make a surprise comeback, with a collaboration single release later this month!

Previously born during a special episode of MBC's 'Infinity Challenge' back in 2016, Wedding Boyz consist of members Highlight's Doojoon, MBLAQ's Lee Joon, CNBLUE's Yonghwa, and ZE:A's Kwanghee. The four idols are also well-known for being a very close group of friends, and earlier this month, Kwanghee expressed his wishes to have a Wedding Boyz reunion through a reality show on radio. 

Reports also added on that Wedding Boyz's comeback was largely influenced by demand from fans, as the project group's past videos from 'Infinity Challenge' recently rose back into the spotlight on YouTube. 

Meanwhile, CNBLUE's Yonghwa and MBLAQ's Lee Joon returned after completing their mandatory military enlistment duties back in November and December of last year, respectively. Highlight's Doojoon returned from his military service duties last month. Stay tuned for updates on Wedding Boyz's comeback!

  1. Yonghwa
  2. Doojoon
  3. Lee Joon
  4. Kwanghee
1

Emberr232 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Lee Joon🖤So excited!

thealigirl84,086 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

this makes me so happy

