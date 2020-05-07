ASTRO paint a refreshing picture of youth in '1st Look' cover pictorial

ASTRO welcomed the bright and sunny season of spring on the June cover of '1st Look' magazine!

The refreshing pictorial took place on a green, open field against a spotless blue sky, as the ASTRO members enjoyed the spring breeze with their big smiles and handsome visuals.

During their interview, ASTRO shared their excitement for their 7th mini album comeback with, "We are really happy and excited to promote for the first time in a while as a whole group. We also can't wait to see what the fans' reactions will be like, as they've been waiting for a long time." The boys then added, "It may be the most difficult choreography we've ever had since debut. After finishing the entire song, we're all drenched in sweat and we all collapse from exhaustion. We prepared very hard to show a powerful, dynamic performance that people will have trouble taking their eyes off of."

Check out ASTRO's youthful '1st Look' pictorial below!