Kim Yoo Jung & Ji Chang Wook fight to claim the convenience store in first teaser for SBS's 'Back Street Rookie'

Kim Yoo Jung and Ji Chang Wook will be fighting head to head to claim the convenience store as their own, in SBS's upcoming Fri-Sat drama 'Back Street Rookie'!

Previously known as 'Convenience Store Morning Star', the new romantic comedy takes place at a 24-hour convenience store run by the handsome manager Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook). But despite being the store's head manager, Choi Dae Hyun is always on high alert thanks to his very eccentric, 4-dimensional late night part-time clerk Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung).

You can look forward to all sorts of hilarious situations and fiery chemistry all compacted in a tight, indoor space, when 'Back Stree Rookie' premieres this coming June 12! In the meantime, watch the drama's first teaser above.

