Netizens want to see Kwanghee's wish of filming 'Youth Over Flowers' with 'Wedding Boyz' Doojoon, Yonghwa, & Lee Joon come true

During a recent radio appearance, idol-turned-MC/TV personality Kwanghee was asked, "If you could go on a trip with your friends on 'Youth Over Flowers', who would you want to with?"

Kwanghee answered, "A few days ago actually, Jung Yonghwa said we should go on a trip together with him, me, Lee Joon, and Yoon Doojoon. We are really fun together. Travel program directors, please call us."



In fact, the stars that Kwanghee mentioned above previously worked together as the project group 'Wedding Boyz' during MBC's 'Infinite Challenge', garnering love from both fans and viewers alike. The 'Wedding Boyz's past performance videos from 'Infinite Challenge' have also recently seen a spike in views on YouTube.

Netizens also wished for Kwanghee's comment to come true, stating, "Please let this happen once COVID19 is past", "Wow have all of them returned from the military already?", "Wow I guess those guys are still pretty close TT It would be a wish come true for a lot of us", "Heol, I'll be waiting to watch it when it comes on", "I'm a 'Wedding Boyz' fan, this would be such a success TT", "Please, PD-nims, call the 'Wedding Boyz'!", "This is such a good crew! I would so watch it!", and more!

Do you want to see the 'Wedding Boyz' reunite?