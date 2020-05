ONEWE revealed their comeback schedule for 'ONE'!



The RBW Entertainment band are set to return with their first full album 'ONE' in a little over a month since their last release "Q" featuring MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa. Fans can expect the first concept photo on May 15 KST and their 'ONE' album on May 26.



In other news, ONEWE recently celebrated their first debut anniversary and announced their official fan club name.



Stay tuned for updates on ONEWE's comeback!