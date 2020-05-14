21

Posted by germainej

NCT Dream drop 'Ridin' dance practice video

NCT Dream have revealed a dance practice video for "Ridin'"!

In the dance practice video above, the NCT Dream members go over the dynamic choreography for their latest track. "Ridin" is the title song of their album 'RELOAD', and it's about breaking out of boundaries and throwing yourself at your goals.

Watch NCT Dream's "Ridin'" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.

