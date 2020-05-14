NCT 127 reveal 'Make Your Day' live practice video & 'Nonstop' teaser images

NCT 127 have revealed a live practice video for "Make Your Day" and teaser images for "Nonstop".



"Make Your Day" and "Nonstop" are tracks from the NCT subunit's upcoming album 'Neo Zone: The Final Round', which they previously gave previews for in their episode #1 and episode #2 teasers.



'Neo Zone: The Final Round' is set for release on May 19. Take a look at NCT 127's teasers above and below!



‘Nonstop’ Episode #2#MARK



NCT 127 The 2nd Album Repackage

〖 NCT #127 Neo Zone : The Final Round 〗



NCT 127 〖 Punch 〗

💿Music Release ➫ 2020 05 19 6PM (KST)

🎬Music Video ➫ 2020 05 20 0AM (KST)#NCT127 #Punch#NCT127_Punch#NeoZone_TheFinalRound pic.twitter.com/1mAu0saE0R — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) May 14, 2020

