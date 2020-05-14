6

NCT 127 reveal 'Make Your Day' live practice video & 'Nonstop' teaser images

NCT 127 have revealed a live practice video for "Make Your Day" and teaser images for "Nonstop".

"Make Your Day" and "Nonstop" are tracks from the NCT subunit's upcoming album 'Neo Zone: The Final Round', which they previously gave previews for in their episode #1 and episode #2 teasers. 

'Neo Zone: The Final Round' is set for release on May 19. Take a look at NCT 127's teasers above and below!

