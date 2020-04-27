86

28

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Oh My Girl makes 1st comeback after 'Queendom' with energetic 'Nonstop' MV

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl is back with new single "Nonstop"!

The single is the title track off of their seventh mini album of the same name, which was released on April 27 KST and is their first comeback in eight months.

"Nonstop" is an uptempo dance track that suits the members' beautifully blending vocals and is rounded out by a rhythmical bassline and energetic synth sound. Through the song, Oh My Girl wants to be able to show fans a more upgraded sound and concept, especially since their rising popularity through the Mnet competition program 'Queendom.'

Check out the music video for "Nonstop" above!



  1. Oh My Girl
15 6,363 Share 75% Upvoted

3

9AF1,424 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Great timing for a wonderfully upbeat, colorful and fun video. My bias, YooA, looks amazing but, then again, they all do. ^^

Share

3

bartkun7,302 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Beautiful MV with nice CGI and of course song is greatttt bop

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND