Oh My Girl makes 1st comeback after 'Queendom' with energetic 'Nonstop' MV

Oh My Girl is back with new single "Nonstop"!



The single is the title track off of their seventh mini album of the same name, which was released on April 27 KST and is their first comeback in eight months.



"Nonstop" is an uptempo dance track that suits the members' beautifully blending vocals and is rounded out by a rhythmical bassline and energetic synth sound. Through the song, Oh My Girl wants to be able to show fans a more upgraded sound and concept, especially since their rising popularity through the Mnet competition program 'Queendom.'

Check out the music video for "Nonstop" above!







