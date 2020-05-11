N.Flying reportedly planning to make June comeback

N.Flying are reportedly be making their return very soon!





According to multiple industry sources, the band's studio work is in the final stages, and they are currently aiming for a June comeback.

The comeback comes eight months after the release of N.Flying's October 2019 mini album 'Yaho,' which featured the title track "Good Bam." This will be their first comeback since the addition of a fifth member - new bass player Seo Dong Sung, who originally debuted in HONEYST.



Stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!