EXO's Baekhyun treated fans with boyfriend-like polaroid pictures for his upcoming second solo mini-album 'Delight'.





After releasing the choreography spoiler for "Candy", Baekhyun continued to drop special treats for the fans. On May 24 at midnight KST, the popular idol dropped three polaroid pictures of him being sweet like candy. 'Delight' is set to release on May 25 at 6 PM KST.



How are you liking Baekhyun's "Candy" polaroid pictures?