Netizens speculate SMTOWN is moving from Coex Artium to Changwon

Netizens are speculating SMTOWN is moving from Coex Artium in Seoul to Changwon city in Gyeongnam province.



On May 15, netizens are speculating new SMTOWN will be located in Changwon based on the SM Entertainments' business performance report released on the same day. In the report, SM Entertainment says it expects to reduce fixed cost by closing SMTOWN at Coex Artium, implying the company did not renew the lease with Coex Artium.

Changwon SMTOWN will be twice as large as Coex Artium SMTOWN, with 4 below-ground floors and 10 floors above the ground. They are also speculating 'surround viewing' concerts will be held in Changwon. If SMTOWN moves to Changwon, Seoul will have two offline SM merch stores.



