VIXX's Ken reveals M/V teaser for his solo debut song "Just for a moment"

Ken is ready to make his solo debut with his first mini-album, 'Greeting'.

The popular idol released a heart-fluttering teaser for the title track "Just for a Moment" on May 18 at midnight KST. 'Greeting' is set to release on May 20 at 6 PM KST. The album will have a total of 5 all-new tracks, including "To Us Who Have To Endure" with Monday Kiz, "Approaching You Sincerely", "Meteor Shower", and "So Romantic" written and composed by Ravi and Puff.

Are you looking forward to his solo debut?