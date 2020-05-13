Neon Punch's Dayeon, Baekah, & Iaan confirmed to debut in group's first unit XUM next month

On May 13, girl group Neon Punch's label A100 Entertainment confirmed, "Neon Punch's first unit is set to debut toward the end of June. The unit group's name was decided as XUM."

Neon Punch's first unit group will consist of members Dayeon, Baekah, and Iaan. The unit name XUM stands for "Xumething Unlimited Move", meaning that the group will showcase unlimited, unique performances with their music.





Meanwhile, Neon Punch members Dohee and May are currently taking a break from promotions due to personal reasons.

