DKB unveil a sultry individual photo of D1 for comeback mini album 'Love'

DKB's D1 is the second member up in the group's first round of comeback concept photos, after yesterday's member E-Chan.

The rookie boy group is currently gearing up for their first ever comeback since their debut earlier this year, with the release of their 2nd mini album 'Love'. Fans can look forward to the continuation of DKB's storyline, as well as a more mature side to the group in this comeback.



Stay tuned for more of DKB's teasers, leading up to the full release of their 2nd mini album 'Love' on May 25 at 6 PM KST!



