6

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Jin Hyuk writes lengthy letter of apology after netizens accuse him of having 'celebrity disease'

AKP STAFF

On May 13, UP10TION member/solo artist Lee Jin Hyuk took to his personal Instagram to leave a lengthy, handwritten letter of apology for his recent SNS live broadcast controversy. 

Lee Jin Hyuk wrote, 

"Hello. This is Lee Jin Hyuk.

My debut drama 'Find Me In Your Memory' has now come to an end, after receiving the viewers' abundant love.

Before I begin my message of gratitude, I want to sincerely apologize for causing concerns through my misguided actions. 

I am currently deeply reflecting on my actions during my previous live broadcast. I wanted to send out my sincerest apologies toward the viewers and all affiliates of the drama if anyone felt uncomfortable because of my live broadcast. I also want to apologize to Kim Seul Gi sunbaenim, my fans, and everyone else who may have been hurt by my foolish speech; from here on, I will do my best and embed all of the words and messages which you left me deep in my heart, so that I can become a Lee Jin Hyuk who does not disappoint you any more. Once again, I apologize." 

Lee Jin Hyuk then also shared his gratitude toward the director, cast, and crew of his MBC drama 'Find Me In Your Memory', which aired its final episode on this day. 

The controversy surrounding Lee Jin Hyuk's live broadcast, which occurred over this past weekend, began when some netizens decided to harass actress Kim Seul Gi with hate comments for continuing her on-screen role as Lee Jin Hyuk's boyfriend, off-the-screen.

Afterward, Lee Jin Hyuk attempted to quell netizens' anger in a live broadcast of his own, where he explained that actress Kim Seul Gi had apologized to him for the sudden comment. Lee Jin Hyuk asked the netizens to let it slide as it was a simple mistake; however, he then read aloud a comment from a fan which stated, "How tiring for a superstar to pay mind to such trivial things." Lee Jin Hyuk tried to read the comment in a joking manner, playing the role of a "superstar". This then only led to more hate comments from some netizens, who accused the idol of having a severe case of the "celebrity disease". 

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요. 이진혁입니다. 시청자 여러분의 많은 사랑 속에 ‘그 남자의 기억법’이 종영했습니다. 먼저 감사 인사를 드리기에 앞서 제 부족한 언행으로 인해 심려를 끼쳐드린 부분 죄송하다는 말씀드리려고 합니다. 지난 라이브 방송에서 보여드렸던 제 행동에 대해 진심으로 반성하고 있습니다. 제 라이브 방송을 보시고 불편함을 느끼셨을 드라마 관계자 여러분과 드라마를 사랑해 주신 시청자 여러분들께 사과의 말씀 전하고 싶습니다. 배려가 부족했던 제 언행으로 인해 상처를 입으셨을 김슬기 선배님과 드라마 관계자 및 팬 여러분께 진심으로 사과드리며, 여러분께서 해주신 말씀들 마음속 깊이 새겨 앞으로의 활동에 있어 여러분께 다시는 실망감을 드리지 않는 이진혁이 되도록 노력하겠습니다. 다시 한번 죄송하다는 말씀드리겠습니다. 죄송합니다. 제 데뷔작 ‘그 남자의 기억법’이 오늘 종영했습니다. 끝나지 않길 바랐던 촬영이 어느덧 마무리가 되고, 사랑하던 드라마가 끝이 나니 괜스레 아쉬운 마음만 남는 것 같습니다. 부족하고 버벅거리는 신인인 저를 웃음과 긍정적인 에너지로 이끌어주신 오현종 감독님과 이수현 감독님 감사합니다. 또 막내인 저를 아껴주시고 아낌없이 조언해 주신 많은 배우 선배님들께 진심으로 감사하다는 말씀드리고 싶습니다. 앞으로 어딜 가더라도 감독님들과 선배님들이 가르쳐주신 모든 말씀 잊지 않겠습니다. 그리고 조일권이라는 캐릭터를 사랑해 주신 시청자분들께 감사 인사드리겠습니다. 배우로서 이진혁이라는 사람에게 처음 다가온 캐릭터이기에 더욱 잘하고 싶었던 마음이 컸고, 그 마음이 시청자분들께 닿길 바라며 연기했습니다. 앞으로도 좋은 모습으로 찾아뵐 수 있도록 열심히 노력하겠습니다. 그 남자의 기억법 시청해 주셔서 감사합니다.

A post shared by 이진혁 Lee Jin Hyuk (@ljh_babysun) on

  1. Lee Jin Hyuk
10 5,704 Share 86% Upvoted

5

RIILEY284 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

you really have to act perfectly all the time if you want to be a celeb the public likes in Korea. meanwhile in America... lol

Share

1 more reply

3

thealigirl84,174 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

now that he's apologized, i hope people move on

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Bolbbalgan4
Bolbbalgan4 has a joyful day solo in 'Hug' MV
17 hours ago   0   1,885

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND