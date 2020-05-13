Lee Jin Hyuk writes lengthy letter of apology after netizens accuse him of having 'celebrity disease'

On May 13, UP10TION member/solo artist Lee Jin Hyuk took to his personal Instagram to leave a lengthy, handwritten letter of apology for his recent SNS live broadcast controversy.

Lee Jin Hyuk wrote,

"Hello. This is Lee Jin Hyuk.



My debut drama 'Find Me In Your Memory' has now come to an end, after receiving the viewers' abundant love.



Before I begin my message of gratitude, I want to sincerely apologize for causing concerns through my misguided actions.



I am currently deeply reflecting on my actions during my previous live broadcast. I wanted to send out my sincerest apologies toward the viewers and all affiliates of the drama if anyone felt uncomfortable because of my live broadcast. I also want to apologize to Kim Seul Gi sunbaenim, my fans, and everyone else who may have been hurt by my foolish speech; from here on, I will do my best and embed all of the words and messages which you left me deep in my heart, so that I can become a Lee Jin Hyuk who does not disappoint you any more. Once again, I apologize."

Lee Jin Hyuk then also shared his gratitude toward the director, cast, and crew of his MBC drama 'Find Me In Your Memory', which aired its final episode on this day.

The controversy surrounding Lee Jin Hyuk's live broadcast, which occurred over this past weekend, began when some netizens decided to harass actress Kim Seul Gi with hate comments for continuing her on-screen role as Lee Jin Hyuk's boyfriend, off-the-screen.

Afterward, Lee Jin Hyuk attempted to quell netizens' anger in a live broadcast of his own, where he explained that actress Kim Seul Gi had apologized to him for the sudden comment. Lee Jin Hyuk asked the netizens to let it slide as it was a simple mistake; however, he then read aloud a comment from a fan which stated, "How tiring for a superstar to pay mind to such trivial things." Lee Jin Hyuk tried to read the comment in a joking manner, playing the role of a "superstar". This then only led to more hate comments from some netizens, who accused the idol of having a severe case of the "celebrity disease".