Lee Hyori signs exclusive contract with ESteem Entertainment

Lee Hyori has signed an exclusive contract with ESteem Entertainment.



On May 15, ESteem Entertainment CEO Hyun Soo Jin announced Lee Hyori had signed with the label, stating, "We're happy to be joined by Lee Hyori, an unwavering style icon who moves the public's heart just by her presence. We'll continue a good relationship."



Fans are already excited about what this could mean in terms of albums or variety shows for the singer as she's been mostly out of the limelight since her marriage to Lee Sang Soon in September of 2013. Since then, the couple has featured on the hit reality series 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast', Lee Hyori joined Fin.K.L for the 'Camping Club' series, and she also recently appeared on 'Hangout with Yoo'.



Stay tuned for updates on Lee Hyori!