Momoland to make a comeback next month

According to media outlet reports on May 15, Momoland have confirmed their comeback as a full group for next month!

Reports say that the Momoland girls have recently wrapped up recording for their new album, and are now in the final preparation stages of their comeback including practice performances. The group is gearing up to return some time in early June, approximately 5 months after the release of "Thumbs Up" last year.

Fans can look forward to a bright new sound from Momoland, maintaining the girls' energy while also trying out a new style.