11

10

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Momoland to make a comeback next month

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on May 15, Momoland have confirmed their comeback as a full group for next month!

Reports say that the Momoland girls have recently wrapped up recording for their new album, and are now in the final preparation stages of their comeback including practice performances. The group is gearing up to return some time in early June, approximately 5 months after the release of "Thumbs Up" last year. 

Fans can look forward to a bright new sound from Momoland, maintaining the girls' energy while also trying out a new style. 

  1. Momoland
2 2,491 Share 52% Upvoted

2

staretitties60 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

They haven't been the same after the lost of 3 members.

Share

0

bestiebunny54 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Twice, Blackpink and now Momoland!?!? My top 3 favorite girl groups are coming back at the same time <3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
9 hours ago   20   12,826
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
55 minutes ago   2   2,434
Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
9 hours ago   20   12,826
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
55 minutes ago   2   2,434

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND