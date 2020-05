Solo artist Jeon So Mi is oozing confidence and class in her 'Vogue' pictorial!

Pairing unique high fashion items against subdued, monotone backgrounds or in black and white tones, Jeon So Mi displayed the maturity of a 20-year old in her chic pictorial cuts. During her interview, Jeon So Mi expressed her wishes to become an innovative artist, leading new movements forward.

Check out some of Jeon So Mi's cuts in the June issue of 'Vogue', above and below.