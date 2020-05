NCT 127's sibling group WayV, based in China, will be returning with their 1st full album 'Awaken The World'!

Set to contain a total of 10 brand new tracks total, WayV's 'Awaken The World' will be out this coming June 9, worldwide. Pre-orders for WayV's 1st full album open starting today (May 29) via various online platforms.

Check out the first logo teaser for WayV's 'Awaken The World', below!