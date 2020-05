According to media outlet reports on May 29, solo artist Baek Ah Yeon is returning with a new album some time in mid-June!

The singer recently completed the MV filming for her first comeback in approximately 2 years, and is now in the final stages of preparations for her return. This will mark Baek Ah Yeon's first ever album release since her departure from her debut label, JYP Entertainment, back in September of 2019.

Are you looking forward to Baek Ah Yeon's comeback?