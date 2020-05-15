Han So Hwee is the queen of sophistication in photoshoot for Cosmopolitan Korea

Han So Hwee is definitely continuing her rise into the spotlight.

The rising 'World of the Married' actress recently starred in a solo pictorial for Cosmopolitan Korea.

The caption reads: "It's not a sin to be beautiful! The hottest beauty icon Han So Hwee has delivered the news that she's a hair model for L'Oreal Paris. With a trendy hair color that you want to copy and shininess that captures everyone's attention, take a look at this beauty. Our eyes are stuck on the beautiful woman who is working with L'Oreal Paris! Our eyes are also centered on tonight's episode of 'World Of The Married'!"





Han So Hwee is seen posing elegantly for the camera as her brown hair falls effortlessly down her back. Check out the rest of the photos below!