Rookie boy group ONEWE is gearing up to release their first full album titled 'ONE'.

Members Kanghyun and CyA released their teaser images earlier today. The members are seen sporting contrasting blue and brown themed looks, with one shoot taking place in an urban area while one seems to be taken in the dessert.

ONEWE's first album is set to drop on May 26th so stay tuned for more news regarding their comeback!