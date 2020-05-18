9

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

TWICE continue 'More & More' comeback countdown with album tracklist

TWICE is continuing the countdown to their highly-anticipated comeback!

On May 18 KST, JYP Entertainment unveiled the tracklist for the group's 9th mini album 'More & More.' According to the tracklist, the album will be comprised of seven tracks in total, including the title track of the same name, which was written, composed, and produced by an all-star team of international talent, including J.Y. Park, Korean R&B singer BIBI, British producer Uzoechi 'MNEK' Emenike, American singer-songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, and Swedish pop star Zara Larsson

Member Nayeon wrote the lyrics for "Make Me Go," while Jungyeon, and Chaeyoung also participated as lyricists for "Sweet Summer Day."

Check out the full tracklist for 'More & More' below!

gookr1,205 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

i really like that they made some of the lyrics for their album. shows that they are talented and capable women. it gives me another type of respect for them. love it

twiceyoda122 pts 3 seconds ago 0
3 seconds ago

This album gonna be fire y'all

