The Woollim Entertainment artists are raising expectations with their latest MV teaser for their agency-wide song "Relay".

All the artists are seen posing in rooms respective to their personalities as the upbeat, dance track plays in the background. Stay tuned for the song's release on May 31st at 6 PM KST.

Are you excited to see INFINITE, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and the Woollim Rookies sing a song together?