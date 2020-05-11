3

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

CRAVITY announces official fanclub name after opening decision to fan votes

CRAVITY has announced their fandom's official name!

On May 11 KST, the Starship Entertainment rookie boy group took to their VLIVE channel to hold a special broadcast for their fans, where they announced that the official fandom name has been decided.

After collecting votes from their fans, the members revealed the fandom would be named "LUVITY," a combination of 'luv' and the group's name. Other nominees for the official name included LUMINI, RAVIT, and WEEK.


Meanwhile, CRAVITY debuted on on April 14 with their 1st mini album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are.'

kinda unoriginal...pink fantasy’s fandom name is luvit...

It's cute. 😊

