EXO's Xiumin & D.O. confirmed for army musical 'The Promise of the Day'

EXO's Xiumin and D.O. have officially been cast in the ROK army-produce musical, 'The Promise of the Day'!

Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, 'The Promise of the Day' tells the story of an army lieutenant who vows to retrieve the remains of his lost soldiers in the Korean War. The musical honors the ROK army's movement to ensure that the remains and belongings of all of the soldiers lost in the Korean War are returned to their families, with the search across various Korean War battle sights still ongoing.

In addition to EXO's Xiumin and D.O, the upcoming run of 'The Promise of the Day' also stars Yoon Ji Sung, F.T. Island's Hongki, INFINITE's Sungyeol, and more. The musical opens this June 4 and runs until July 12.