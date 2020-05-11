BTS's Jin transfers ownership of his 4.2 billion KRW ($3.4 million) Hannam THE HILL apartment to his parents

BTS's Jin has gifted his parents an expensive residence valued at 4.2 billion KRW (3.4 million USD).

The popular star owned an apartment with his parents at the luxurious Hannam THE HILL. According to Biz Korea, on April 27th, Jin transferred his remaining 35% ownership of the apartment to his mother and father, at 17% and 18% respectively.

Jin purchased his first 57m² (614 square feet) residence at Hannam THE HILL back in July 2018 for 1.87 Billion KRW ($1.52 million). He sold it and in July 2019 he purchased a larger 233m² (2,508 square feet) residence at Hannam THE HILL.

Many famous celebrities are known to live at Hannam the Hill, such as Lee Seung Chul, Han Hyo Joo, and Choo Ja Hyun.



