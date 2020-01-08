26

BTS's Jin reported to have purchased a second residence in luxurious Hannam THE HILL for his parents

BTS's Jin is reported to have purchased a second residence in the luxurious Hannam THE HILL

It has been revealed that he bought the residence in Hannam last October. The residence is said to be very luxurious and large at 63 pyeong (around 2,200 square feet) and sold for 4.28 Billion KRW ($3.7 million). It is presumed he bought it for his parents.

Jin purchased his first 70.5 pyeong (2,510 square feet) residence at Hannam back in July 2018.

Hannam The Hill is one of the most expensive apartments in Korea and is well known as the home of many celebrities and politicians.

A tour of one of the residences in Hannam The Hill:

paluten187erz104 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

His parents are really proud of him. Who wouldn't be

2

baechufan47 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

A kind son!

