8

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS' SUGA reveals case of COVID-19 was confirmed in building nearby during 'D-2' production

AKP STAFF

BTS' SUGA revealed a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a building nearby during the production of 'D-2'.

In a V Live stream on May 29, SUGA shared stories from the making of his recent solo mixtape 'D-2'. In South Korea, citizens are alerted through their cell phones when there's a confirmed case nearby, and the rapper revealed they were alerted that a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a building nearby while working on the production of his second mixtape. 

SUGA, who released 'D-2' under the name Agust D, expressed, "There was a confirmed case while we were working. They said that we have to go outside and need to quarantine. That's probably when the teaser came out." He added, "Thankfully, engineers went in and finished the mixtape 3 days ago."

Have you listened to SUGA's 'D-2'?

  1. BTS
  2. SUGA
3 6,611 Share 57% Upvoted

1

Astres_Dare1,930 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I hope they all stay safe and healthy :D

Share

-3

Mei_Matsumoto-11,180 pts 52 minutes ago 1
52 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
12 hours ago   63   38,091
BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
22 hours ago   176   30,354
EXO, Baekhyun
EXO's Baekhyun reveals 'Love Again' live MV
13 minutes ago   1   225
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
12 hours ago   63   38,091
EXO
[PANN] EXO is really LEGENDARY
15 hours ago   27   1,600
BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
22 hours ago   176   30,354

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND