BTS' SUGA reveals case of COVID-19 was confirmed in building nearby during 'D-2' production

BTS' SUGA revealed a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a building nearby during the production of 'D-2'.



In a V Live stream on May 29, SUGA shared stories from the making of his recent solo mixtape 'D-2'. In South Korea, citizens are alerted through their cell phones when there's a confirmed case nearby, and the rapper revealed they were alerted that a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a building nearby while working on the production of his second mixtape.



SUGA, who released 'D-2' under the name Agust D, expressed, "There was a confirmed case while we were working. They said that we have to go outside and need to quarantine. That's probably when the teaser came out." He added, "Thankfully, engineers went in and finished the mixtape 3 days ago."



Have you listened to SUGA's 'D-2'?