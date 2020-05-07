Block B's U-Kwon to enlist as an active duty soldier this month

Block B member U-Kwon will be enlisting for his mandatory military service this coming May 18, becoming the third member of his group to carry out his mandatory duties.

The idol is expected to begin his basic military training this May 18, before he carries out the remainder of his service as an active duty soldier. U-Kwon's fellow Block B members Taeil and B-Bomb are also currently serving their mandatory duties, with Taeil as an active duty soldier and B-Bomb as a conscripted police officer.

Meanwhile, other male idol group members enlisting soon include BTOB's Hyunsik and Sungjae, both slated to begin their basic training on May 11.