IU's new song "Eight" featuring BTS' Suga has scored a certified all-kill on the domestic music charts.

Released back on May 6 at 6 PM KST, "Eight" has since reigned #1 numerous domestic realtime and daily charts for the past two days. As of May 8 at 7:30 PM KST, "Eight" is #1 on all 6 major realtime and daily charts including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada FLO, and VIBE bumping the track up to #1 on the realtime iChart as well.

2020.5.08 7:30 (KST) https://t.co/YcCwtsI9ZX

iChart™ 올킬(All Kill)을 축하합니다! (6대 음원 사이트 10개 음악 차트 1위)

아이유 (IU) - 에잇(Prod.&Feat. SUGA of BTS) (Feat. SUGA) pic.twitter.com/qVUf2YoRQG — iChart™ (@instiz_ichart) May 7, 2020

Congratulations, IU and Suga!