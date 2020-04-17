Zion.T to release OST Part.1 for 'The King: Eternal Monarch'

Singer/song-writer Zion.T will be lending his voice for OST Part.1 of SBS's new Fri-Sat drama, 'The King: Eternal Monarch'!

Titled "I Just Want To Stay With You", Zion.T's OST Part.1 was played toward the end of 'The King: Eternal Monarch's 2nd episode back on April 17. The track was written and composed by rising producer Doko, with Zion.T lending his warm and sensual vocals.

"I Just Want To Stay With You" for SBS's 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will be released online this April 18 at 6 PM KST!



